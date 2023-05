Corporate Deal

REIT company Regency Centers Corp. has agreed to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.4 billion. Jacksonville, Florida-based Regency Centers was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and David K. Lam. Urstadt Biddle, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, was represented by Hogan Lovells.

Real Estate

May 18, 2023, 10:32 AM

