Corporate Deal

Allied Universal has acquired Landmark Event Staffing Services Inc. in a deal guided by Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. Landmark Event Staffing, which is based in New Orleans, was represented by a Holland & Knight team that included partners Bryan Gadol and Wendy Kottmeier. Counsel information was not available for Allied Universal.

Business Services

March 16, 2023, 5:42 PM

