Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG have sold in-tech GmbH to Infosys Technologies Ltd. in a deal guided by Dechert. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Deutsche Beteiligungs was represented by a Dechert team led by private equity partners Dominik Stuhler and Dr. Kai Terstiege. Counsel information for Infosys, which is based in India, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 22, 2024, 10:30 AM

nature of claim: /