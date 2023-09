Corporate Deal

Sheppard Mullin advised Ardian, a private investment house, and its North American fund team in selling its investment in Soteria Flexibles Holdings LLC to TJC LP. The Sheppard Mullin team was led by Andrew Felner, Jeffrey Taylor and David Rostowsky. Counsel information for TJC was not immediately available.

September 07, 2023, 5:26 PM

