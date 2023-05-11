Corporate Deal

Mr. Cooper Group has agreed to acquire mortgage servicer provider Home Point Capital Inc. for approximately $324 million. The transaction, announced May 10, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Dallas-based Cooper Group was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Simpson Thacher team includes partner Richard Fenyes. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner David E. Shapiro, Mark F. Veblen and Jenna E. Levine. Home Point, which is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 10:38 AM

