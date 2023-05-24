Corporate Deal

CohBar Inc. and Morphogenesis Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing personalized cancer vaccines and tumor microenvironment modulators, announced the formation of a joint venture on Tuesday in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Foley & Lardner. The transaction, announced May 23, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Menlo Park, California-based CohBar was represented by a Gibson Dunn team led by partners Branden Berns and Ryan Murr. Morphogenesis, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was advised by Foley & Lardner.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 24, 2023, 11:01 AM

