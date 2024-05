Corporate Deal

Wayve Technologies Ltd., an autonomous driving company, has secured $1.05 billion in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Group, with participation from Nvidia and Microsoft. Tokyo-based SoftBank was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partner Gary Brown. Counsel information for Wayve Technologies, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

May 07, 2024, 1:45 PM

