Corporate Deal

European lottery operator Allwyn AG has agreed to acquire Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. The transaction, announced Nov. 19, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Allwyn is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Keir MacLennan, Ben Hai, David Holdsworth and Jonathan Davis. Counsel information for Camelot UK was not immediately available.

United Kingdom

November 22, 2022, 7:54 AM