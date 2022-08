Corporate Deal

Investment firm Wafra Inc. announced that funds managed by Wafra have acquired a strategic minority interest in private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Wafra was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Thompson Street, which is based in St. Louis, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partner John Berger.

Investment Firms

August 12, 2022, 8:11 AM