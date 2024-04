Corporate Deal

TotalEnergies SE was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $4.25 billion. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Roberto Reyes Gaskin, Ryan Lynch and Ryan Maierson. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley, were advised by White & Case.

Banking & Financial Services

April 08, 2024, 11:04 AM

nature of claim: /