Marathon Oil was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt issuance valued at $1.2 billion. The Kirkland team was led by partners Atma Kabad and Julian Seiguer. Underwriters for the offering, including J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley, were advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

March 29, 2024, 12:13 PM

