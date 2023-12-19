Corporate Deal

Masonite International Corp. has agreed to acquire patio door and premium window designer and manufacturer PGT Innovations Inc. for approximately $3 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 18, is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Tampa, Florida-based Masonite was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Eli Isak, Joseph Kaufman and Tony Rim. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Benjamin M. Roth and Elina Tetelbaum. PGT Innovations, which is based in North Venice, Florida, was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Paul Hastings represented the financial advisers to Masonite, which were Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Jefferies Financial Group.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2023, 9:54 AM

nature of claim: /