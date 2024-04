Corporate Deal

Platform Science, a transportation technology platform, has secured $125 million in growth capital funding. Strategic investors include Activant Capital, Cummins, Daimler Truck, PACCAR and others. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Activant was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partner Carl Marcellino. Counsel information for Platform Science was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

nature of claim: /