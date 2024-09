Corporate Deal

Sarasin Bread Street, the private equity arm of Sarasin & Partners, has secured 124 million euros ($137 million) after announcing the final close of its Bread Street Multi Vintage Private Equity Fund. London-based Sarasin was advised by Carey Olsen LLP and Ashurst. The Carey Olsen Guernsey corporate team was led by partner Tom Carey.

Investment Firms

September 10, 2024, 9:17 AM