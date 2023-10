Corporate Deal

Nord Security, a digital security and internet privacy provider, has secured $100 million in a funding round that included Warburg Pincus and existing investors, Novator Ventures and Burda Principal Investments. New York-based Warburg Pincus was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Dan Clarke, Jiri Peterka, Adam Wexner, Jai Agrawal and Adrian Maguire. Counsel information for Nord Security was not immediately available.

October 02, 2023, 11:20 AM

