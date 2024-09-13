Corporate Deal

Viper Energy, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain mineral and royalty interest-owning subsidiaries of Tumbleweed Royalty IV for $461 million of cash and approximately 10.1 million units of Viper Energy Partners. Viper was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by Zachary S. Podolsky and Steven R. Green. Viper was also counseled by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Tumbleweed was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Bryan Loocke and Mike Marek.

Energy

September 13, 2024, 11:31 AM