ChampionX announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Schlumberger NV d/b/a SLB in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Milbank and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The transaction, announced April 2, is expected to close before the end of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Woodlands, Texas-based ChampionX was represented by Weil Gotshal. The Weil Gotshal team was led by partner Michael Aiello. SLB, which is based in Houston, was advised by Milbank partners Adam Di Vincenzo and Fiona Schaeffer and a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ryan Maierson and Christopher Drewry.

April 03, 2024, 10:59 AM

