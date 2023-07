Corporate Deal

MAXEX LLC, South Street Securities and Atlas Merchant Capital announced a strategic partnership to expand liquidity in the highly fragmented U.S. mortgage secondary market. South Street and Atlas Merchant were advised by Katten Muchin Rosenman and a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Greg Gooding. Counsel information for Atlanta-based MAXEX LLC was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 11:15 AM

