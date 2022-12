Corporate Deal

Amazon.com was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a debt issuance worth $8.25 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, which included Barclays, BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and SG Americas Securities, were counseled by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners Frank J. Azzopardi and Alan F. Denenberg.

Banking & Financial Services

December 05, 2022, 2:02 PM