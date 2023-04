Corporate Deal

Investment firm New Mountain Capital announced that it has placed a majority investment in ALKU, a contingent staffing firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based New Mountain was advised by Ropes & Gray. ALKU, which is based in Andover, Massachusetts, was represented by Blank Rome; Latham & Watkins; and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Erica Berthou, Richard Robinson and Matthew Pinegar.

