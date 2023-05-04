Corporate Deal

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. announced that it has entered into a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. to develop and commercialize Non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs. Cellular Biomedicine will receive $245 million in upfront payments and milestone payments upon certain clinical development and sales achievements. Rockville, Maryland-based Cellular Biomedicine was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partner David R. Bauer. Counsel information for Janssen Biotech, which is based in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 04, 2023, 12:06 PM

