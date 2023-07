Corporate Deal

Carnelian Energy Capital Management LP has placed an equity commitment in Alta Mar Energy LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Myers, Florida-based Alta Mar Energy was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Michael Cannon, Jesse Myers and Michael Piazza. Counsel information for Carnelian Energy Capital was not immediately available.

July 13, 2023, 10:17 AM

