Corporate Deal

EFL Global announced that it has acquired logistic services provider Locher Evers International Ltd. for $67 million. Colombo, Sri Lanka-based EFL Global was advised by Greenberg Traurig corporate shareholder Carol Barnhart. Counsel information for Locher Evers, which is based in New Westmister, Canada, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

April 17, 2023, 8:08 AM

