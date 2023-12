Corporate Deal

Integrated Power Services has acquired Wind Solutions LLC, an industrial wind turbine parts and services provider, in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenville, South Carolina-based Integrated Power was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Wind Solutions, which is based in Sanford, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

