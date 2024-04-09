Corporate Deal

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP has agreed to sell Agility to wealth management firm Cerity Partners in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell; Goodwin Procter; and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Perella Weinberg was represented by Davis Polk. Agility was represented by Goodwin Procter. Cerity Partners, which is based in New York, was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Jeffrey Poss and Manuel Miranda.

Business Services

April 09, 2024, 1:25 PM

