Corporate Deal

Funds managed by private equity firm CapVest Partners have agreed to acquire business management software provider Kerridge Commercial Systems from Accel-KKR. The transaction, announced July 13, is expected to close later this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based CapVest Partners was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Kerridge Commercial, which is based in the United Kingdom, was represented by an Addleshaw Goddard team.

July 14, 2023, 9:29 AM

