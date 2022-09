Corporate Deal

TSG Consumer Partners, together with Leon Capital Group announced a growth partnership agreement with dental support organization Specialty Dental Brands. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based TSG Consumer was advised by Ropes & Gray. Specialty Dental, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was represented by McGuire Woods and a Sidley Austin team led by partner William 'Bill' Howell.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 8:57 AM