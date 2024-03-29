Corporate Deal

Leonard Green & Partners has agreed to sell SRS Distribution, a leading distributor of residential roofing, landscaping and pool products in the United States, to Home Depot for $18.3 billion. SRS was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Paul Kukish, Michael Vardanian and Daniel Williams. Atlanta-based Home Depot was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Counsel information for Leonard Green & Partners was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2024, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /