Corporate Deal

Jacobs has agreed to spin-off and combine its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses with Amentum, a global engineering and technology solutions provider, to create a new, publicly-traded company in the government services sector. The transaction, announced Nov. 20, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Jacobs, based in Dallas, was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Amentum was represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Construction & Engineering

November 21, 2023, 6:33 PM

nature of claim: /