Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells has guided Luxcara GmbH, an asset management services provider, in connection with the financing for a 315.7 megawatt peak photovoltaic portfolio located in Denmark. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hogan Lovells team was led by partner Dr. Carla Luh.

Renewable Energy

April 10, 2024, 11:05 AM

