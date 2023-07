Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $720 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 26 by Basel, Switzerland-based Viking Cruises Ltd. The Latham & Watkins team included Chicago-based partners Christopher Lueking and Jonathan Sarna. The notes come due 2031.

Transportation & Logistics

July 03, 2023, 8:32 AM

nature of claim: /