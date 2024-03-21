Corporate Deal

Johnson Matthey plc announced that it has agreed to sell its Medical Device Components business to Montagu Private Equity for approximately 550 million pounds ($700 million) in cash. The transaction, announced March 19, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. London-based Montagu was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Shayla Harlev, Aprajita Dhundia, Adrian Maguire and Duncan Enista. Counsel information for Johnson Matthey was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 21, 2024, 12:54 PM

