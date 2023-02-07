Corporate Deal

HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR) announced the extinguishment of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.'s debt obligations in exchange for the transfer of its rights in constipation treatment drug Movantik to Movantik Acquisition Co., an affiliate of HealthCare Royalty. Israel-based RedHill is represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Daniel J. Cerqueira and David J. Kappos. Counsel information for HealthCare Royalty, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

February 07, 2023, 8:04 AM