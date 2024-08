Corporate Deal

Emirates Global Aluminium has agreed to acquire a majority stake in aluminum recycling firm Spectro Alloys Corp. in a deal guided by King & Spalding. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dubai, UAE-based Emirates Global was advised by a King & Spalding team that includes partners Simon Fraser, Enrico Granata and Jonathan Melmed. Counsel information for Spectro Alloys, which is based in Rosemount, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 28, 2024, 12:01 PM