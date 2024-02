Corporate Deal

EigenLabs, the developer behind restaking platform EigenLayer, has secured $100 million in a Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. United Kingdom-based EigenLabs was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Benjamin Potter, Stephen Wink and Ashley Wagner. Counsel information for Andreessen Horowitz, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was not immediately available.

