Wolverine World Wide announced that it has sold the Sperry brand to Authentic Brands Group in a deal guided by Honigman and Warner Norcross & Judd. The transaction closed on Jan. 10, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Wolverine World was represented by Warner Norcross and a Honigman team. Counsel information for Authentic Brands, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

January 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

