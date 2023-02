Corporate Deal

Quantum Energy Partners and Bison Oil & Gas have secured $500 million in equity capital commitments after announcing the formation of Boston Oil & Gas Partners IV LLC. Houston-based Quantum Energy was counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Castro, Cyril Jones, Stephen Noh and Alia Heintz. Counsel information for Bison Oil & Gas, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

February 28, 2023, 7:30 AM