Corporate Deal

Neuraxis Inc., a neuromodulation therapy developer, filed with the SEC on Jan. 10 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Carmel, Indiana-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Lucosky Brookman partner Joseph M. Lucosky. The underwriters, led by Alexander Capital LP, are represented by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partners Barry P. Biggar and Ross D. Carmel.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 11, 2023, 7:43 AM