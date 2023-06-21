Corporate Deal

Neptune Retail Solutions, a retail marketing company, and Quotient Technology Inc. have agreed to merge for an aggregate equity value of approximately $430 million. The transaction, announced June 20, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Neptune was advised by Ropes & Gray and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Jeffrey D. Marell and Sarah Stasny. Quotient Technology, which is based in Salt Lake City, was represented by Paul Hastings.

