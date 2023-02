Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright counseled Eolian LP, a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners, in connection with its tax equity financing for two utility-scale battery storage projects in Texas. Husch Blackwell guided Churchill Stateside Group in the underwriting of a debt offering. The Norton Rose team was led by partners David Burton and Marissa Leigh Alcala.

Renewable Energy

February 14, 2023, 6:14 AM