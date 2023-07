Corporate Deal

LaSalle Investment Management and real estate investment trust company UDR Inc. announced a $510 million joint venture agreement on June 29 to create a portfolio of core multifamily assets. New York-based LaSalle Investment turned to Jones Day partners Kyle Baltes and Robert Lee. Counsel information for UDR, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

July 06, 2023, 10:48 AM

nature of claim: /