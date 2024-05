Corporate Deal

Molson Coors Beverage was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis, McCarthy Tetrault and Perkins Coie in a debt offering valued at 800 million euros ($867.6 million). The notes come due 2032. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 23, 2024, 9:49 AM

nature of claim: /