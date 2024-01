Corporate Deal

Global Auto Holdings Ltd., a global automotive retailer, was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.05 billion. The Skadden Arps team was led by partners Ryan Dzierniejko and Michael Hong.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2024, 10:00 AM

