Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners announced that it has placed a majority investment in Alliance Group, a commercial heating and HVAC maintenance repair provider, in a deal guided by Katten Muchin Rosenman and GrayRobinson. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Trinity Hunt was advised by Katten Muchin. Alliance Group, which is based in Essex Junction, Vermont, was represented by a GrayRobinson team.

April 14, 2023, 8:37 AM

