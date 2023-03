Corporate Deal

FW Holding Corp. announced that it has sold its minority stake in heating, ventilation and air conditioning provider Refrigeration Sales Corp. to the Master Group in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. FW Holding was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Bill R. Stewart Jr. Counsel information for the Master Group was not immediately available.

Wholesalers

March 06, 2023, 8:05 AM