Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has advised TPG Growth in connection with the sale of Artel, a cyber security and satellite network communication services provider, to Cydecor. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Laura Sullivan and Michael Chung. Crystal City, Virginia-based Cydecor was advised by Morrison & Foerster.

Aerospace & Defense

September 20, 2024, 10:34 AM