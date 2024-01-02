Corporate Deal

The Metropolitan Municipality of Lima was counseled by Milbank in a bond offering valued at an aggregate 4 billion sol ($1.08 billion). The Milbank team was led by partners Marcelo Mottesi and Andrew Walker. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton advised underwriters BofA Securities. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Adam Brenneman and Deborah North. Shearman & Sterling represented Credicorp Capital Sociedad Titulizadora SA, acting as trustee. The notes come due 2043.

Banking & Financial Services

January 02, 2024

