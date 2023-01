Corporate Deal

Financial services company TMX Group Ltd. has placed a strategic $175 million investment in data and analytics company VettaFi Holdings LLC. Toronto-based TMX Group was advised by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. VettaFi, which is based in New York, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partner Garrett Charon.

Banking & Financial Services

January 10, 2023, 7:16 AM