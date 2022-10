Corporate Deal

RoboBurger Inc., an autonomous robotic burger maker that can assemble a fresh burger in about four minutes, has secured $10 million in a seed two funding round in partnership with London-based private equity firm Promethean Investments. Jersey City, New Jersey-based RoboBurger was advised by a DLA Piper team co-led by partners Alex Meiseles and Glenn Reitman. Counsel information for Promethean was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 26, 2022, 8:05 AM