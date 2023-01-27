Corporate Deal

Hanryu Holdings Inc. b/k/a Fantoo, a fan-based social networking platform, registered with the SEC on Jan. 25 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Seoul, S. Korea-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by K&L Gates partner Matthew Ogurick and Shin & Yoo. The underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp., are represented by Kaufman & Canoles members Anthony Basch and Alexander W. Powell Jr.

Internet & Social Media

January 27, 2023, 6:31 AM